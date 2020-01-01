League Two clubs vote to end season early as League One still undecided

Clubs from the third and fourth tier of English football met on Friday to discuss plans for completing the 2019-20 campaign

League Two clubs have unanimously voted to end the league's season early, asking to maintain promotion and suspend relegation to the National League.

League One teams, however, are still undecided as to the best way to complete a 2019-20 campaign that has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs from the third and fourth tier of English football met on Friday to discuss a path forward, with any final decisions still pending approval from the EFL and FA.

More teams

Though the EFL has maintained its desire to finish the 2019-20 campaign on the pitch, it has begun to lay out the framework for what a curtailed season would look like.

According to an EFL statement, that framework includes the "principle of promotion and relegation, league tables to be determined via unweighted points per game (PPG) and play-offs to remain in every division to determine the final promotion place."

Though League Two clubs emphasised their commitment to promoting three teams automatically to League One, with a fourth to be determined via a play-off of teams in third through seventh place, the league "asked for consideration to be given to suspending relegation to the National League for 2019-20 as a result of circumstances created where fixtures cannot be completed."

As it stands, Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle would be promoted, with Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Northampton Town taking part in the promotion play-off for the final spot.

Last-place Stevenage, meanwhile, could be spared relegation to the National League

Though League Two sides were unanimous in their verdict, the EFL admitted that there were still disagreements among League One teams.

Article continues below

"There were varied views shared in League One and it was determined that there would be a further period of reflection and consultation to understand what creative solutions could be implemented," the EFL statement said.

On Thursday, League One sides Peterborough United, Oxford United, Sunderland, Fleetwood, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town released a joint statement saying they had "no desire for voiding the season, points-per-game scenarios or letting a computer decide our footballing fate."

Championship clubs met earlier in the week, with the EFL saying that second-tier sides "have indicated that it is their wish to play on and conclude the season."