League Cup: Naby Keita returns for Liverpool in victory against Milton Keynes Dons
Naby Keita made his return for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons in Wednesday’s third-round League Cup fixture.
The 24-year-old last featured for the Anfield outfit in August in their Community Shield defeat against Manchester City, owing to a hip injury he suffered ahead of their Uefa Super Cup win against Chelsea.
The Guinea international was handed a starting role against the League One side in his second appearance for the Reds this season.
However, it was James Milner who opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Ki-Jana Hoever sealed victory to help Jurgen Klopp’s men advance into the fourth round of the competition.
Keita will hope to maintain his fitness and play a part when Liverpool square off against Sheffield United in their next Premier League game on Saturday.