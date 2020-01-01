'Lautaro is an asset to us' - Zanetti hopes Barcelona target will stay at Inter Milan

The Argentina forward has been widely tipped to join international team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou once the transfer window re-opens

vice-president Javier Zanetti has repeated his call for Lautaro Martinez to ignore the interest from , labelling the hotshot an "asset" to the club.

Martinez arrived at San Siro in the summer of 2018 from Racing Club and immediately caught the eye with his performances up front, although initially he received little playing time as Mauro Icardi's understudy.

With Icardi leaving in 2019, however, and new coach Antonio Conte switching to two starting centre-forwards, he has gone from strength to strength partnering Romelu Lukaku, scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That promise has not gone unnoticed, with Barca reportedly desperate to pair him with international team-mate Lionel Messi this summer.

However Zanetti, who played a big part in unearthing the youngster's talent, would like to see him star at San Siro for many years to come.

"I am enormously pleased to be talking about Lautaro. We signed him when he was the most promising player in Argentine football," he told Sky Sport.

"Speaking to [former Inter player and Racing director of football] Diego Milito we saw that he could become a great player. Now he is only 22 and a fixture in the Argentina team.

"I watch him train every week in Appiano with his team-mates. He looks happy to me and I hope he stays a long time. As well as the other lads who have grown a lot, he represents a great asset for our club."

As a player Zanetti racked up more than 800 appearances for Inter during almost two decades at the Nerazzurri; a spell that saw him play alongside and against some of the world's most deadly attackers.

When asked who were the very best, he singled out former and Barcelona star Thierry Henry as his most fearsome opponent and also had glowing praise for two fellow South Americans.

"Henry had lots of power and a lot of speed, he was difficult to mark," he added. "My best team-mate? Ronaldo. O Fenomeno had great talent, huge quality. I was also lucky enough to play alongside Messi in the national team and I think they were the best."