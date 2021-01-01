Lauren urges Arteta to sign 'the best players' to help Arsenal win trophies

The former Gunners defender is reluctant to be drawn on the identity of those that the Gunners should sign, but he would welcome additions

need to be adding “the best players” they can to their ranks at Emirates Stadium, admits Lauren, with the former Gunners defender aware of speculation linking the north London giants with Houssem Aouar and Jack Grealish.

He is reluctant to be drawn on the identity of those that Mikel Arteta should be targeting in current and future transfer windows, but would like to see proven performers brought on board.

Lyon playmaker Aouar has been a long-standing target for Arsenal , and could soon be on his way out of , while Aston Villa captain Grealish continues to see his stock rise on the back of becoming one of the Premier League’s most creative influences.

“I believe that Arsenal need the best players in order to win the Premier League and ,” ex-Gunners defender Lauren told Gentingbet when quizzed on possible recruitment business.

“Edu and Arteta will have a clear vision of what they want and will have a plan in place to bring those players in.”

Pressed specifically on Aouar, Lauren said: “Arteta knows the method and the idea of play they are looking to implement to lead Arsenal success so he is the one that has the right to answer that question.”

He added on the Grealish rumours: “I would love is to see the best players in the world at Arsenal, the team needs the best players in order to win things and keep fighting at the top of the Premier League.

“Edu and Arteta know this and they have the power to understand what they need, in order to the push forward, as a club.”

Arsenal do not have the biggest of budgets to work with as they seek to bolster their ranks, but Arteta has started to freshen up his squad by removing deadwood such as Mesut Ozil , Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, meaning that he may be freed to dip into the market.

Lauren, who formed part of the Gunners’ fabled ‘Invincibles’ squad from 2003-04 added on the need to reinforce when competing across multiple competitions: “Arsenal is a club I love, they need to be fighting to win the Premier League and win the Europa League competition, getting to the and to do that you need the best players in the world otherwise it is difficult to win things.”

Arsenal, who have rediscovered a spark of late after making their worst start to a season since 1974-75, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in an fourth-round clash with .