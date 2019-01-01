'Last season wasn't up to standard' - Solskjaer warns Man Utd star Lingard he must raise game

The Red Devils boss has admitted that the midfielder's displays last season were not at the required level and that he must do more to keep his place

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will demand more from Jesse Lingard this season as the club look to return to the top four.

Lingard managed five goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League and missed out on qualification.

The 2017-18 season was a much more successful one for the midfielder as he scored 13 goals for the club and had cemented his place as a regular starter, and his manager is now warning Lingard that his previous form must return this season.

“Jesse has proved before with his big-game goals that he’s valuable,” Solskjaer told reporters. "But of course I’m going to demand more of him.

“I think he will be the first one to know that his last season was not up to standard.

“What we have discussed can be between the two of us, but I expect more from him and he knows what I want.

“Jesse knows what it is to be a Manchester United player. At times maybe he’s made one or two bad decisions but he’s made more good decisions than bad. He’s a top boy.”

The club’s coaching staff have reportedly been impressed with the midfielder’s fitness during pre-season so far as he looks to be a regular fixture at Old Trafford this season.

Lingard has scored 29 goals in 167 appearances for the Red Devils since making his first competitive appearance for the club in August 2014, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League across the last four seasons.

He spent time out on loan in the Championship with , , and prior to breaking through to the United first-team on a regular basis.

The midfielder is no stranger to showing up in the big games for club and country, netting in the 2016 Final against as well as in ’s clash against in November 2018 which sent the Three Lions through to the finals.