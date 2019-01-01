'Lampard would be great at Chelsea' - Johnson backs Blues legend for manager's job

The former Blues full-back has endorsed his old team-mate for a highly-coveted role, amid rumours the Italian boss could leave this summer

manager Frank Lampard would be a "great" choice to succeed Maurizio Sarri at next season, according to Glen Johnson.

The Blues legend has enjoyed a successful first year in management at Pride Park, guiding the Rams to a Championship play-off final against .

Lampard has been linked with a return to Chelsea as a result, as rumours linking current head coach Sarri with a summer exit continue to swirl .

The Italian tactician has had a mixed first year at the Bridge, having been drafted in to replace Antonio Conte at the helm in 2018.

The Blues secured a top-three Premier League finish and reached the final, but ultimately lost to after a tense penalty shoot-out.

Sarri's side will have a second chance to pick up some silverware in the final, with an all-English tie against scheduled on May 29.

Johnson, who played for Chelsea between 2003 and 2007, feels Sarri's fate beyond the end of the campaign has already been decided, regardless of the final result in Baku.

He told Talk Sport : "I do think the club have made their mind up already. Sarri hasn’t done a bad job, I just think there are a few personalities that are clashing at Chelsea.

“If they win the final, you’d say it’s a positive season.

“But I don’t think it’s about the results, it’s just the way they’re getting the results.”

Johnson went on to suggest that Lampard would be the ideal man to take up managerial duties at Chelsea , given his illustrious history with the club.

The former international spent 13 years at the Bridge as a player, scoring 211 goals in 648 games from midfield.

Lampard won 11 major trophies in total, including three Premier League titles and the .

“I think Lampard will definitely be Chelsea manager one day, and it might be sooner than I anticipated,” Johnson added.

“Could he do the job? Now might be slightly too early and I’m sure Lamps would probably agree with that, but I definitely think he’ll be capable of being successful as the Chelsea manager.

“I personally think it’s too early, but I could also see it happening. It’s exciting.

“I actually want him to get the job, I think he’d be great there.

“He is Mr Chelsea, he cares about the club and he would be interested in the youth teams and be the link between all the age groups and get the club back on its feet."