Lampard warns Giroud and Batshuayi he can't consider international careers when picking Chelsea team

The France striker in particular has struggled for game time this season and, with Euro 2020 around the corner, will be desperate for minutes

Frank Lampard says he cannot factor players’ international careers into his team selections at , after manager Didier Deschamps called for Olivier Giroud to be given more game time at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have both been playing backup to the less experienced Tammy Abraham in Lampard’s Premier League teams this season, but it was Batshuayi who got the nod in the this week.

The 22-year-old Abraham has grasped his opportunity with nine goals in 15 outings and Batshuayi has seven in nine, but the elder statesman of the trio Giroud has just one goal to his name from six appearances – only two of which have lasted more than half an hour.

“It is difficult for me and it is difficult for them [international managers],” Lampard said.

“We both have our jobs so it doesn’t feature in my thinking. I have to care for all the players. I have to pick the squad as I see it for the best of Chelsea as they do for their countries.

“I have got three strikers to pick from and I have to make the choices. I can’t complain about any of their attitudes.”

Giroud is out of contract at the Blues in the summer, and on current form, it seems unlikely he would be too keen to extend his stay.

While his thoughts, for now, will be centred on somehow earning a spot in Deschamps’ squad for , he has been linked with a move to after the summer tournament.

“I would always have a conversation with a player who says they don’t want to play for the football club, whoever they are,” Lampard added.

“That is something where I would have a clear and honest conversation with them. We are not at that point yet so it is not one to discuss right now.”

While Batshuayi hasn’t featured prominently in the Premier League, making five very brief appearances from the bench, he has been in good form in the Carabao Cup and made a match-winning intervention in the against .

“He loves scoring goals,” said Lampard. “That might sound simple for a striker but I’ve seen some that don’t love it quite as much. He does.”