Lampard warned there is no point taking Chelsea post to ‘get the sack within two years’

Ex-Blues star Shaun Wright-Phillips would like to see a former team-mate return to Stamford Bridge eventually, but not at this stage of his career

Frank Lampard has been warned there is “no point” in him returning to as manager and “getting the sack within two years”, with Shaun Wright-Phillips urging patience from a Blues legend.

As things stand, there is no position to be filled at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri, on the back of a debut campaign that delivered glory, remains at the Chelsea helm for now.

He is, however, seeing his future called into question, with Goal revealing that the Italian is eager to head home and succeed Massimiliano Allegri at champions .

If that move is made, then those in west London will be back in a familiar market for a new coach.

It has been suggested that Lampard, as a club icon, could be tempted to take on a high-profile post after just one year in charge of Derby.

Wright-Phillips would like to see a former Blues and team-mate returned to familiar surroundings, but believes now is not the time to be taking a notoriously difficult job.

He told 888sport: “I think if Frank gets the job he’s going to bring calm.

“He is Mr Chelsea. He knows what the club needs and how the football should be played for the fans to get back to enjoying it and fully supporting it.

“But if I was in Frank’s shoes I would wait a little bit longer. Chelsea is not an easy job to step into and there is no point him stepping in and getting the sack within two years.

“He may as well continue progressing as a coach and then when he goes there he goes there for good.”

Anyone filling Chelsea’s managerial post this summer is set to have their hands tied in the transfer market, with an embargo still in place despite the Blues appealing a FIFA ruling.

That will hinder the cause of Sarri, or anybody else.

One deal for Christian Pulisic that was agreed in January has been pushed through, but he is set to be the only arrival.

There may be departures, though, with Goal revealing that Eden Hazard is closing in on a €100 million (£88m/$112m) switch to .

Wright-Phillips said of that deal: “He’s a massive asset to lose but at some point players like that want to try different challenges if their team is not completely dominating. It’s only a short career.”

For now, then, it remains to be seen who will be charged with the task of filling Hazard’s shoes and who will occupy the dugout at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20.