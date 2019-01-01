Lampard warned of potential ‘disaster’ in debut campaign by former Chelsea defender

Frank Lampard has been warned that he faces potential “disaster” at , with Glen Johnson saying his former team-mate has to deliver a top-six finish in difficult circumstances.

The Blues legend has returned to Stamford Bridge to take on a first managerial post in the Premier League.

He only has one season of coaching experience under his belt, picked up at Championship side Derby, and has walked into a two-window transfer ban in west London.

That will force Lampard to get creative, with academy graduates set to get more of a look in during the 2019-20 campaign.

While expectations around Chelsea are not as high as they have been in recent years, Johnson admits that the new man at the helm will still be under pressure to deliver.

The ex-Blues and defender told Betdaq of the challenges facing his former team-mate: “The transfer ban doesn’t make life easy for Lamps at Chelsea, but given his affiliation with the club, he was surely the best candidate to take the job.

“When playing with him, he always gave the impression he’d do a good job as a manager. He did everything to detail and always took note of what the manager and coaches were doing.

“He’s been managed by some of the best around, so will have picked up plenty of traits which should really help him this season, especially when it gets tough.

“If he can somehow get them into the , I think it will be an amazing season.

“However, I think a spot is much more realistic, though if they finish worse than sixth, it’s got to go down as a disaster.

“They’ve got still got fantastic players and even though they’ve lost their best, they should still have enough quality to be competing with the better teams in the division.”

Lampard is set to be handed a baptism of fire in a top-flight dugout on Sunday when Chelsea open their new Premier League season away at .

Johnson added on that test: “I think Frank might have wanted an easier game to start his career at Chelsea, but in some ways it might be a good thing he’s playing a top-six side like United so early on.

“When you play the big teams, it can be a bit of a shot to nothing, so if they lose he won’t get anywhere near the criticism he might have got had he failed to get a result against a newly-promoted team.

“I never really minded when we played a big side, though it’s always nice to play one of your major rivals after a few games when you’re in full-throttle.

“The first game of the season can quite often be a bit scrappy as everyone isn’t quite up to speed. You want to play the better sides when you’re at full fitness with a few games under your belt.”