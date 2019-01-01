Lampard disappointed by Chelsea's 'small details' as Man City inflict rare loss

The Blues took the game to the reigning Premier League champions and were only narrowly beaten away from home

manager Frank Lampard has bemoaned the "small details" as he saw his side fall to Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.

The Blues had won their past six Premier League games and took an early lead through N'Golo Kante before goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez gave Pep Guardiola's side all three points.

The result sees City leapfrog Chelsea into third on the table with Lampard of the belief his side were only undone by the minor details against a side as clinical as City.

"We were controlling the game, we were playing some great stuff and we felt in control but you can’t be absolutely in control against ," Lampard told Match of the Day.



"It was bad luck for their first goal, and absolute quality from Riyad Mahrez for the second and that changed the game.



"Maybe we were a bit slow with our movement at the back, I know we were giving them a good game but I am disappointed with the small details.



"If you look at City they are an example, and we’re at the absolute start of that process. A few of our players were in the Championship, but we want more."

At the Etihad on Saturday, the Blues boasted more possession than City as Guardiola's men recorded the lowest possession stats of any side ever managed by the Spaniard.

Chelsea's last league loss came at the hands of league leaders and Lampard believes his side are measuring up well against two teams that have established themselves as title contenders over the past few seasons.

"Everyone seems slightly fixated on those couple of games we’ve played, like Liverpool and City. We have gone toe for toe with them, drawing in Istanbul and then losing on penalties," Lampard said in his post-match press conference.

"Lost at home in the league pushing for 45 minutes. We have lost today with a very good performance, it is moments in the boxes. That is not something you can actually put down as a rule going into a game of why you win it or don’t.

"These teams like Liverpool and City have been getting results for a long time, they have worked together and worked hard, they get things right.

"Today I don’t think you can come away from that game and think anything other than it was two really strong teams going against each other. One wins it because of a deflected goal and one moment of real quality from Mahrez and the rest was pretty much in the balance."

Chelsea must now bounce back quickly with a crucial game against awaiting them mid-week before they host West Ham in the league next Saturday.