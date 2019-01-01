Lampard defends Hudson-Odoi as Dyche hits out over diving in Chelsea defeat

Frank Lampard defended Callum Hudson-Odoi over claims that he dived during ’s 4-2 win against at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The striker was awarded a penalty for the visitors but the decision was overturned by VAR which resulted in a yellow card being shown to the player for diving.

It was one of few negatives for the Blues in a game in which they raced into a 4-0 lead before conceding two late consolation goals to the hosts.

And afterwards, Blues boss Lampard hit out against claims from Burnley manager Sean Dyche that Hudson-Odoi sought to con the referee.

"If I feel like it was a dive I would speak to Callum and say that's not what we're about,” Lampard said.

"When you're moving into the box at pace and cutting across defenders, whether VAR decides if it's a penalty or not is one thing.

"I thought there was a lot of things going on in the game with people going down under no real contact. Their bench wanted everything that was happening.

"Ashley Barnes, every time he has a contest in the air he falls to ground to get a free-kick to stick it in the box."

The game was dominated by a hat-trick from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, who became just the second American to score three goals in a game in the Premier League.

But afterwards Dyche was quick to focus on the decision that ultimately went against Chelsea when Hudson-Odoi was deemed to have dived.

"If they are diving now, we have massive trouble in five or 10 years’ time,” said Dyche. “The game will be a farce. We didn’t use to accept it, but I seem to be the only one who is bothered about it.

"The big key moment in our mentality was the penalty, I can’t abide it, as everyone knows, I don’t know why it’s in the game.

“I said at the beginning of the season, we were told by the Premier League the worst you can get is a yellow card, so everyone has a chance to cheat once and not get sent off.

“It’s not about the player, it’s the greater good of the game."