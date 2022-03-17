Lampard says he broke his hand celebrating Iwobi's dramatic Everton winner against Newcastle

Frank Lampard says that he broke his hand celebrating Alex Iwobi's last-gasp winner on Thursday, as his 10-men Everton side snatched a crucial three points deep into injury-time against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Having seen Allan dismissed for a heavy challenge earlier on, the Toffees looked set to be held to a draw at Goodison Park before they seized a winner in the final seconds of the match to reignite their survival hopes.

Iwobi's finish prompted frenzied celebrations from players, staff and supporters alike, and speaking in his post-match comments, Lampard admitted that he looked to have done some damage to himself in the heat of the moment.

What has been said?

'I've broken my hand in the celebrations," the former England man told Amazon Prime Sport after the match. "My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment.

"It was an amazing night and we need those nights. Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere.

"Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight. I don't think it is a red card. It is a yellow, yes, is it a strong yellow? Possibly. But that isn't a clear error. It was the wrong decision and we lose Allan for three games."

The bigger picture

Everton's win not only delivers a timely morale boost but suddenly breathes life into their survival hopes.

They now move to within a point of Leeds, with two games in hand over the Whites and all but one of the three sides in the relegation zone below them.

Only Burnley are not at such a disadvantage, with the Clarets also possessing two games in hand - however, they sit four points behind the Toffees.

