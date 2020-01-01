Lampard admits Giroud leaving Chelsea is 'something that could happen' in January

The Blues boss has spoken to the France striker regarding his future and will not stand in his way if he wants to move onto a new challenge

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Olivier Giroud could leave during the January transfer window.

Giroud has only appeared in seven matches across all competitions for the Blues this season, with just two of those coming as a starter.

The international finds himself behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuyai in the pecking order and has only six months left to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old was left on the bench for Chelsea's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the on Sunday, but he took the time to wave to home supporters after the final whistle - a move which has been interpreted as a goodbye gesture.

Lampard has been tipped to bring in another striker in the winter market, with Lyon's Moussa Dembele thought to be a primary target .

The Chelsea manager conceded that Giroud could be sold this month if all the "bases are covered" when talking to reporters after the clash with Forest.

"There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him," Lampard said of the World Cup winner.

"If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen.

"But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo , 's Timo Werner and teenager Jadon Sancho, having seen a FIFA imposed transfer ban lifted at the start of December.

The Blues were unable to bring in any new players in the summer due to the ruling, and Lampard has stressed the importance of getting the "recruitment right" to close the gap on and in the Premier League.

Next up for Lampard's men is a home fixture against on Saturday, seven days before they take in a trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings at the moment, with a five-point lead over fifth-place in the race for the final spot.