Lallianzuala Chhangte turns to India after failing to land contract with Viking FK

The Mizo winger will now look for opportunities in India...

Norwegian outfit Viking FK, on Thursday, have announced that the club were not in a position to offer a contract proposal to Indian winger Lallianzuala Chhangte despite impressing in his two trials stints.



It was initially reported that the Mizoram-born winger was set to be handed a one-and-a-half-year contract last week but the Stavanger-based club have ultimately decided against it due to competition for places in Chhangte's position.



Viking FK cited having a large squad with stiff competition for places as the reasons why the deal could not go through.



The Eliteserien club said, "It has been a pleasure having Zuala training with our squad for a brief period of time. He is determined, willing to learn and hardworking - truly a professional footballer.



"This in combination with his friendly and polite nature makes him a welcomed member of any squad. Unfortunately, we were not in a position to give him a contract proposal. Amongst other reasons, Viking FK has a large squad with tough competition especially in the positions Zuala plays.



"It is our opinion that he should play in a club at a highest level possible and continue his efforts for the Indian national team. Zuala has got many friends in Viking FK and we all wish him all the best in his future career."



It is now believed that the player will return to to explore his future options in the (ISL).



Chhangte is also part of the 28-man squad selected by Igor Stimac for the Indian national team that would face Oman and in the 2022 World Cup qualifying games early next month.