Lallana: Liverpool expected to beat Everton despite naming young side

The England midfielder says the Reds believe they can beat anybody, regardless of the XI they name, with squad depth bolstered by exciting starlets

Adam Lallana says “expected to win” their third-round derby date with despite naming a young and relatively inexperienced side.

With the games continuing to come thick and fast for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp decided to shuffle his pack against local rivals.

Promising academy graduates were supported by more senior stars, with youth blended with experience.

Everton, in contrast, were at full strength as new boss Carlo Ancelotti sought to make positive progress in a competition he conquered during a previous stint in with .

It is Liverpool, though, who are waiting on the fourth round draw, with Curtis Jones’ stunning strike earning them a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Lallana says he was never in any doubt as to the Reds’ ability to emerge victorious with a much-changed team, with the England international telling the club’s official website: “It was good but we expected to win.

“We said before the game that no matter what teamsheet we had, we’re at home [and] we expect to win.

“I think it was important that we went out there with that mentality because it’s such a fortress, Anfield, and the young lads are around us experienced players day in, day out in training and it’s why the level is so high because in training we give them good games, we keep them on their toes and I think that absolutely showed out there.

“Especially second half, after the first 10 or 15 minutes we found our feet, and even dealing with Millie [James Milner] going off injured, I thought Yasser [Larouci] was absolutely remarkable, coming in like that.

“Pedro [Chirivella] was outstanding, Harvey [Elliott], Curtis, the confidence he showed. It’s a credit to the manager for believing in the younger lads and it’s no surprise to me that we put in a performance like that and we won.”

Liverpool’s stars of tomorrow have already shown in the this season that they can play an important role in the present.

Lallana expects that to remain the case, adding: “They wouldn’t be playing for Liverpool if they weren’t technically good players.

“I think it’s just important that they gain the right mentality as early as possible and by being chucked into games like this, by being around the first team lads day in and day out, they’ll gain that mentality and the right attitude. For me, that’s what it’s about.

“They’re good players because they’re already playing for Liverpool [so] it’s about getting the balance of the other parts of the game and you could see that they’ve got that already.”