Lallana hoping 'difficult' Liverpool spell is behind him after rediscovering spark

The England international has endured a tough time with injuries of late, but was back to his best during an important 4-2 victory over Burnley

Adam Lallana hopes that his performance for in a 4-2 win over marks the end of a “difficult 18 months to two years”.

The international has endured a tough time on the injury front in recent times.

Regular spells have been taken in on the treatment table, with the 30-year-old playmaker unable to find the form and fitness required to make an impression at Anfield.

He has, however, returned to favour over recent weeks and put in an impressive showing on his most recent outing to suggest that he can become a useful asset for Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana told BT Sport of a testing period in his career: “It has been a difficult 18 months to two years for me with injuries, but hopefully that’s behind me now.

“I just want to keep working hard and contribute to what will be an exciting end to the season.

“It helps when you can be fit consistently, I’ve not had that over the last couple of years. It was a good game and I enjoyed being out there.”

Liverpool needed inspiration from somewhere against Burnley, and found it from multiple sources.

While Lallana’s creativity helped to keep things ticking over, it was Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane who bagged a brace apiece to secure three vital points.

Victory on home soil means that the Reds remain just a point adrift of defending champions in the title race.

Lallana told BBC Sport of their efforts against the Clarets, which have helped to raise morale heading into the second leg of a last-16 encounter with : "It's a big three points with Manchester City winning yesterday.

"The conditions were difficult for both teams. One minute it was sunny, the next minute it was hailing and then raining. It was odd but I'm happy we held our nerve.

"The way Burnley play is difficult and they are fighting for every point, but I thought we were convincing winners in the end.

"The main thing was just focusing on three points and now we switch to the Champions League and Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Both teams will be quietly confident."

Liverpool’s tie with Bayern is currently locked at 0-0, so something will have to give at the Allianz Arena in order for one European heavyweight to make their way into the quarter-finals.