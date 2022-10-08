LAFC vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's MLS finale time on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS campaign reaches its finale this weekend, as Los Angeles FC welcome Nashville SC to face them in their last regular season encounter at Banc of California Stadium. It's the final bow for plenty of teams across the league - but not this Western Conference duo.

Both sides are headed into the MLS Cup, with postseason action on their mind - but LAFC could wrap up a piece of early silverware with a draw, needing just one point to guarantee the Supporters Shield regardless of results elsewhere.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Nashville date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs Nashville SC Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch LAFC vs Nashville on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

LAFC squad & team news

Even with a flurry of big-name midseason buys - including Gareth Bale - it has been the old hands who have helped guide LAFC towards success this term.

They are odds on to edge Philadelphia Union to the Supporters Shield - but they still have a job to do in California.

Position Players Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Dueñas, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Blessing, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Arango, Vela, Bale, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Trejo, Tello

Nashville squad and team news

It's been a quality campaign for the Tennessee outfit and their reward is a shot at a legendary run towards MLS Cup glory.

What better way to warm up than to strike a decisive psychological blow against the de-facto favourites to take the title?