Lacazette speaking with 'a lot of clubs' as striker prepares to leave Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette continues to run his contract at Arsenal down and the French forward says he has been “in discussions with a lot of clubs” ahead of the summer.

The 30-year-old striker, who has been with the Gunners since 2017, has been free to speak with teams outside of England since January.

He says he has been making the most of that opportunity as he considers walking away from Emirates Stadium after five seasons.

Will Lacazette leave Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has stated on a regular basis that he intends to discuss Lacazette’s contract situation when the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.

It may be too late by then to convince an experienced frontman to stay as he continues to mull over his options.

Lacazette told Canal Plus of his situation: “I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I am open.”

Could Lacazette return to Lyon?

One club that Lacazette continues to be heavily linked with are Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

He came through their academy and scored 129 goals in 275 appearances, before Arsene Wenger lured him away to north London.

“I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left,” Lacazette, who has been filling the captain’s armband at Arsenal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was offloaded to Barcelona, said.

“I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon knows that I am free, they have my information.

“It’s a bit more complicated [if they fail to qualify for Europe]. I want to play in Europe, it’s been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I’m missing it."

Lyon are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 table, seven points adrift of third-placed Rennes with only six games left.

