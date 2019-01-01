Lacazette hails 'incredible' Aubameyang after Europa League hat-trick

The Arsenal forwards discussed their mutual admiration after each scored to see the Gunners through to final in Baku at the end of May

strike-duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have spoken of their mutual admiration after they each scored in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over in the semi-finals.

Aubameyang bagged a hat-trick in the game which sees Arsenal into the final of the competition 7-3 on aggregate.

They conceded first in each leg but pulled away and now have a chance to secure football next term in the final to be played in Baku on May 29.

Arsenal saw their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League dashed last weekend after a disappointing 1-1 draw with .

“We reacted well to going behind and we knew we had to score a minimum of one goal tonight,” Lacazette told BT Sport after the game.

“Auba was incredible tonight with an incredible hat-trick, so thanks to him.

“We have played badly in the Premier League over the last month and now we have to use this opportunity.

“We want to play in the Champions League next season and we want the trophy.”

Aubameyang’s hat-trick took him to 28 goals in all competitions this year as he's now scored five times in his last three contests.

The Gunners were eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage last year by Atletico, and the Gabon international forward said progress this year demonstrated his team’s development.

“We have learned from last season and this year we didn’t make mistakes. Now we are through to the final,” the 29-year-old said in a post-match interview with BT Sport.

“[Lacazette and I] have talked a lot about our relationship and it is a pleasure to play with him, above all when you win games like this.

“It’s a final so it doesn’t matter which team we play, we have to give everything and win.”

Arsenal will face off against rivals in an all-London Europa League final after the Blues prevailed over on penalties.