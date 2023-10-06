WATCH: A screamer at the death! Super-sub Cloe Lacasse equalizes for Arsenal at the death in thrilling 2-2 draw with Man Utd

Arsenal's summer signing Cloe Lacasse scored a stunning goal to equalize for Arsenal in the 93rd minute as they drew 2-2 against Manchester United.

Arsenal draw 2-2 with Man Utd

Lacasse scores first Arsenal goal

Scores equalizer in injury time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners found themselves a goal down nine minutes from time when Melvine Malard scored to give the Red Devils the lead. It seemed that Jonas Eidevall's team may be heading home without any points until Lacasse let it rip from distance, giving Man United goalkeeper Mary Earps no chance to save the shot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have had a rather underwhelming start to their season, having gone winless in their first two fixtures losing the first game of the season 1-0 to Liverpool. Eidevall gave Alessia Russo and Lacasse their full debut in Women's Super League for Arsenal but will be hoping for better results coming up.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at home next weekend on Sunday, October 15.