LA Rams quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford joins Angel City ownership

Los Angeles Rams quarterback and Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford has joined the ownership of Angel City, the NWSL club based in LA.

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford invests in Angel City

Serena Williams already in star-studded ownership group

New NWSL season starts this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Stafford is the latest big name to join Angel City's list of investors, which includes tennis icon Serena Williams and Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman. The NFL star's wife, Kelly, and their four daughters have also joined the investor group.

"We fell in love with attending an Angel City game last season and wanted our daughters to experience something so important and powerful first-hand," the couple said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Angel City has caught the eye off the pitch for its large ownership group and the star names in it, with a ton of former U.S. women's national team stars also involved - including Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach. But it is also making a mark on the pitch, enjoying an impressive debut season in the NWSL last year that saw the club finish only four points outside of the play-offs.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After catching the eye in the off-season, selecting teenage phenom Alyssa Thompson at No.1 in January's NWSL Draft, Angel City opens its 2023 campaign on March 26 against Gotham.