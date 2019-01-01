La Liga: Sergio Ramos and Ansu Fati topple landmarks in a record-breaking El Clasico

Sergio Ramos played his 43rd El Clasico, passing Sanchís, Gento and Xavi, while Ansu Fati made his debut in the fixture aged just 17

Wednesday’s El Clasico shaped up to be the most equal stand-off in years, and that’s exactly how it played out on the pitch. The 0-0 final score kept both teams neck and neck at the top of the table with almost half the Santander season in the books. However, two records were broken in last night’s game, with Sergio Ramos and Ansu Fati the record-breakers.

captain Ramos became the all-time El Clasico appearance leader, with 43. The Seville native has made almost a half-century of appearances in world football’s biggest game over the last 15 years. Until last night he shared the appearance title with legends such as Manolo Sanchis, Paco Gento (both Real Madrid) and Xavi Hernandez ( ). Real Madrid president Florentino Perez presented him with a commemorative shirt in the dressing room following the match.

Wednesday night’s match also saw Lionel Messi inch further up in the all-time appearance rankings. The Argentine number 10, the fixture’s all-time top scorer, played his 42nd Clasico, drawing level with the aforementioned Sanchis, Gento and Xavi. Just one behind Ramos, everything points to these two continuing their duel to see who ultimately sets the record for years to come.

Curiously, the match also produced another record at the other end of the experience scale. Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, who came on as a second-half substitute for Antoine Griezmann, became the youngest player to appear in El Clasico in the 21st century. At the age of just 17 years and 48 days, Fati made his El Clasico debut even before Bojan Krkic (17 years and 117 days).