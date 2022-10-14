LA Galaxy vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs get underway this weekend, as LA Galaxy and Nashville square off at Dignity Health Sports Park. The pair finished fourth and fifth respectively in the Western Conference this season.
There was nothing between these two when it came to the ladder in the end - but will it be the men from California laughing at the end or their visitors?
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Nashville on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.
LA Galaxy squad & team news
They might not have caught the eye like LAFC this year, but there's more than one team in the City of Angels.
Galaxy will hope that bodes well for them, as they seek to progress in pursuit of season-ending silverware.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bond, Sánchez, Klinsmann
Defenders
Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Zavaleta, Leerdam, Villafaña, DePuy, Neal, Gasper
Midfielders
Brugman, Puig, Vázquez, Delgado, Costa, Kljestan, Álvarez, Harvey, Aguirre, Saldaña , Edwards, Perez
Forwards
Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Judd, Joveljić
Nashville squad & team news
There was nothing to split Nashville and their hosts when it came to points in the Western Conference in the end.
But lying fifth could well gee them up even more. They'll feel like they have a point to prove here.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Willis, Panicco, Meyer
Defenders
Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Moore, Washington, Zimmerman
Midfielders
McCarty, Mukhtar, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis
Forwards
Leal, Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Shaffelburg, Sapong