Kylian Mbappe sends message of solidarity to Romelu Lukaku after Inter star is sent off for reacting to racial abuse by Juventus fans

Kylian Mbappe shared public support for Inter's Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday after he was racially abused by Juventus fans in the Coppa Italia.

Lukaku given red card

Says he was responding to racial abuse

Mbappe shows support for striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea loanee Lukaku was shown a red card during an ugly incident in stoppage time of a 1-1 draw between Inter and Juventus on Tuesday in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, as the striker got into a verbal back-and-forth with opposing fans and the teams scuffled with one another. After the match, Lukaku said he had been racially abused, which he explained led to his angry reaction towards the opposition support. Mbappe, who has previously faced racism himself, shared a message of support for Lukaku via social media.

"2023 and still the same problems," Mbappe wrote in French on his Instagram story. "But we're not going to let it keep happening."

Instagram

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe was part of an outpouring of support for Lukaku. The Inter forward's parent club Chelsea also expressed solidarity with him, writing on Twitter: "We're all with you, Rom."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the reason for his reaction to the Juventus fans following his equalising penalty, Lukaku's red card means he will be suspended for the crucial second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juventus have said they are cooperating with authorities regarding the incident.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The player's future remains unclear, as it's not expected he will be at Inter or Chelsea next season.