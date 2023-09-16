WATCH: Kylian Mbappe loses his sh*t! PSG superstar berates Nice's Tarem Moffi for shirtless goal celebration as visitors snatch victory at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe was left fuming in Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Nice, with the star berating match-winner Terem Moffi for his shirtless celebration.

Champions suffered 3-2 loss at home

Moffi and Mbappe both bag braces

France star angry with celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions fell to a 3-2 defeat at Parc des Princes in a five-goal thriller, with the France captain unable to salvage a share of the spoils for Luis Enrique's side against their visitors despite bagging a brace.

But Mbappe was particularly incensed by opposite number Moffi, who whipped off his shirt following his own second goal of the game, having already scored the opener and assisted Gaetan Laborde's effort to put his side on top twice. With the scores at 3-1 following Moffi's double, Mbappe was seen verbally berating the attacker ahead of the restart, clearly agitated by his celebrations as PSG once again failed to fire amid a slow start to their title defence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With five games gone, PSG have mustered only two wins this term in Ligue 1, to leave them off top spot and with only eight points from a possible 15 so far.

While their loss to Nice marked their first defeat of the campaign, it further highlighted the fragile state of their squad, particularly following an exodus of superstar names such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Mbappe's own future at Parc des Princes also remains in doubt, with the France attacker widely expected to depart within the next year, unless club powerbrokers are able to convince him once again to extend his stay.

WHAT'S NEXT? Mbappe and PSG will hope to avoid another late suckerpunch as they kick off their latest bid for Champions League glory, with the Ligue 1 heavyweights set to host Borussia Dortmund on September 20.