'Almost killed him!' - Kyle Walker's ridiculous, meme-worthy throw-in almost took Bernardo Silva's head off

- Chelsea hosted Man City
- Walker's throw raises eyebrows
- Social media loved it
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, with Kyle Walker back in Pep Guardiola's starting XI at Stamford Bridge. Walker unintentionally caught the eye in the first half with a fierce throw-in that left Bernardo Silva desperately ducking for cover.Getty
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans watching the game were quick to spot the strange moment and were happy to enjoy themselves at the Man City defender's expense.
THE REACTION:
Bernardo Silva wasn't ready.Twitter
And looked terrified at the ball screaming towards him.Twitter
Could he have reacted better?Twitter
At least it provided entertainment in a slow first half!Twitter
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side take on Chelsea again on Sunday when the two teams meet once more in the third round of the FA Cup.