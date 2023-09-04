'Why should I walk away?' - Kyle Walker explains why he rejected Bayern Munich to stay at Man City with new contract imminent

Kyle Walker has explained his decision to stay at Manchester City and reject a move to Bayern Munich this summer, with a new contract now imminent.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international's existing contract with the club runs until 2024, but while there were doubts over his future earlier this summer after a reported fallout with manager Pep Guardiola last season, he eventually decided to extend his stay.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were closely linked with a move for the player at one point during the summer transfer window but Walker later made a U-turn and is now all set to commit his future to the European champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC, Walker said: "Decisions can be made, things can turn. It was close but in football, things can happen. It wasn't meant to be. Would I have enjoyed the experience? Of course I would, but this is a great club and you can't underestimate what this club has done in the last six or seven years.

"Why should I walk away if I am going to get enough game time that's right for me? That is all I want. It was about who gave me the most years. It wasn't like I was going to a worse club because Bayern Munich is a massive club and seeing what Harry [Kane] is doing there and will do, it wasn't a step down. In the back of my head, I always wanted to play for Manchester City but I had to do what was right for me and my future. It was just about which club gave me the years in my contract to play football at the highest level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked when he would sign the dotted line, Walker added: "The extension is coming. It's my seventh season here and I feel like one of the old ones. I love the place. I've experienced things I only dreamt of here - especially the last season - so why would you want to leave a club like this?

"I am a Manchester City player. I am contracted to them so what do you want me to do? Turn around and say 'I am not playing because I want to force a move to Bayern Munich'. That is not me as a person. I have a contract with the club and I will play for the club until the contract [ends] or they sell me - and I wasn't sold."

WHAT NEXT? Kyle Walker will be next seen in action for England as the Three Lions face Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 9 before taking on Scotland in a friendly clash on September 12.