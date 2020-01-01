Kwadwo Asamoah hails Inter Milan’s Coppa Italia progress

The Ghanaian wing-back took social media to express his joy over the Nerazzurri making it to the next round of the cup tourney

Kwadwo Asamoah was pleased with Milan’s performance as they got the better of in a 4-1 victory at the San Siro in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

A Romelu Lukaku brace and solos from Borja Valero and Andrea Ranocchia was more than enough to ensure the Nerazzurri made it to the quarter-finals.

“Great win,” the 31-year old posted on Twitter.

The former man is still nursing a knee injury that has limited him to just one appearance in more than two months and a return date has not been ascertained.

In Asamaoh’s absence, Cristiano Biraghi has regularly played at left wing-back, but coach Antonio Conte is looking for more experienced reinforcements in the January transfer window and has been rumoured to target captain Ashley Young as well as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri whom he worked with while in charge of .