Kudus: Ghana star makes Ajax injury return in scoring fashion

The 21-year-old was on the scoresheet in his first Eredivisie game of the campaign

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus marked his injury return to the Dutch Eredivisie with a goal in a 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Tuesday.

His first top flight action of the season, the Ghana ace announced his presence in style to help The Lancers to three points in the matchday five away encounter.

It is his second goal in four days, having scored in 45 minutes of first half action for Ajax’s U23 side against Almere City in the second-tier league on Saturday.

A day later on Sunday, he returned to the club’s senior team’s matchday squad for the first time this season for their league clash with Cambuur but watched the entire 9-0 demolition from the bench.

The 21-year-old had been out of action since picking up an injury while in pre-season action against Belgians Anderlecht in July.

In Tuesday’s game, summer signing Steven Berghuis opened the scoring for Ajax in the 11th minute, before Cote d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller set up Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui to double the score.

In the 38th minute, captain Dusan Tadic finished off Daley Blind’s assist to make it 3-0, sending the visitors into the break with a comfortable lead.

On their return, Kudus was substituted into the game, taking the place of Berghuis.

Twenty six minutes later, he made his presence felt, tapping home from close range after Tadic delivered a sweet ball across the face of goal on a counter break.

Tadic made it a double of assists 13 minutes to full time, setting up Nicolas Tagliafico to make it 5-0.

The win consolidated Ajax’s place at the top of the league table as the side look to defend their title from last season.

Kudus, meanwhile, will hope to feature in his second league outing of the canpaign when The Lancers host Groningen on Saturday.

The midfielder’s injury return is no doubt a welcome news for Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe next month, having had to do without their key man in games against Ethiopia and South Africa earlier this month.