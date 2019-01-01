Koulibaly not drawn on Manchester United rumours after Napoli loss

Linked with a move to the Red Devils, the defender's focus is on the end of the season

defender Kalidou Koulibaly refused to be drawn on his future, but played down suggestions he was too good to be in the .

Koulibaly, 27, has been linked with a move to and coach Carlo Ancelotti said the centre-back was worth €150million, but not for sale.

After Napoli lost to in the quarter-finals, the international was asked if the Serie A was enough for him.

"Why? I grew up in this league. It's the league that made me the player I am today," Koulibaly said.

"To me what matters most is to finish the season well, then we'll see.

"I am sorry because we wanted to go through."

Alexandre Lacazette's first-half goal saw Arsenal beat Napoli 1-0 in the second leg, wrapping up a 3-0 aggregate success.

Koulibaly was saddened by his side's defeat and lamented their first-leg performance in London.

"It's our fault, we should have been a bit tougher, have more anger to score goals, and we didn't have it," he said.

"But at this level, when you do a wrong first half as we did the first leg, it's hard to come back. We saw it tonight and we are very sorry."