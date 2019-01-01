Koscielny makes Arsenal history as a Gunners goalscorer

The French defender was on target during a crunch clash with London rivals Chelsea and has now reached 20 efforts in Premier League competition

Laurent Koscielny has written his own piece of history at Arsenal, becoming the first defender to score 20 Premier League goals for the club.

The Frenchman has been at Emirates Stadium since 2010. He was acquired from Lorient as a relative unknown, but Arsene Wenger saw enough in him to justify an £8.25 million deal and that investment has been richly rewarded.

Koscielny has taken in over 330 appearances for the Gunners, while becoming an established member of the France set-up on an international stage.

He has been a model of consistency throughout his time in north London, taking in at least 33 outings in each of his campaigns with Arsenal.

The target has also been found in every season he has spent with the Gunners, leaving him on a healthy haul of 25 in all competitions.

Of those, 20 have come in the English top-flight, with that mark reached during a derby date with Chelsea.

20 - Laurent Koscielny has scored in each of his nine seasons in the Premier League and is the first Arsenal defender to net 20 goals in the competition. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/HfixpFAvh9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2019

Koscielny’s header against the Blues saw him open his account for 2018-19.

His start to the season was delayed by an Achilles injury suffered in May 2018 which dashed his World Cup dreams with France.

He has, however, slotted seamlessly back into the fold as club captain.

Article continues below

Having found the target during a crunch clash with the Blues, the 33-year-old will be hoping there are more to come.

His best return to date stands at four goals for any given season, with that return delivered in 2012-13 and 2015-16.

If he is able to offer more in the final third, to complement his efforts at the opposite end of the field, then Unai Emery’s side will fancy their chances of remaining in contention for a top-four finish.