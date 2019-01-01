Kompany won Anderlecht job after six-hour meeting with Arnesen

The club director has revealed he hired the defender as the club's new player-coach after a single impressive meeting

Vincent Kompany was chosen as the new player-coach of after one six-hour meeting with the club, according to technical director Frank Arnesen.

It was announced last Sunday that the captain would return to his childhood club in the close-season after 11 years at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany ended his association with the club by going out on top, scoring a brilliant goal from distance in the penultimate Premier League game of the season against Leicester to aid in City's narrow one-point domestic triumph over challengers .

In helping City retain the crown, Kompany secured his fourth Premier League title, and went on to another piece of silverware as the club completed a domestic treble in the defender's final season at the Etihad Stadium with a victory over in the final.

Arnesen has revealed the process behind hiring the Belgian centre-back and believes the 33-year-old can restore the club to their former place as the country's leading side citing Kompany's leadership qualities and philosophies as essential.

"We went to City and we had a meeting with [Kompany] for six hours," Arnesen told Sky Sports News.

"I was really amazed and when we went home after this meeting I fully agreed.

"There are so many ups and so few downs. Anderlecht is on the floor at the moment. That is why I came in four months ago.

"Vincent as a player will not bring us one step ahead, [but] maybe three, four steps ahead. We have no leaders.

"Everything football-wise is fantastic [with his appointment]. I was very impressed with his explanation about the philosophy, how we will do and what he is doing.

"Vincent said I will do it about four weeks ago."

Anderlecht, who have won only one of their 10 matches in the First Division A since the start of the Championship play-off round, are 20 points behind leaders .

They are not far removed from domestic glory, however, as the club won the title in the 2016-17 season.