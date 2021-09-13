2021-22 Indian Super League fixtures revealed, Kolkata Derby on November 27

Indian Super League fixtures for the first 11 rounds have been released by the organisers...

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season will kick-off on November 19 with ATK Mohun Bagan clashing against Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, East Bengal will play their first match on November 21 against Jamshedpur.

Whereas reigning champions Mumbai City will begin their campaign on November 22 against FC Goa.

When is the Kolkata Derby in Indian Super League 2021-22?

The much anticipated Kolkata Derby will take place on November 27, in what would be the Mariners and East Bengal's second match of the season.

When will the remaining 2021-22 ISL fixtures be announced?

115 games will be played during the season with the first round of matches ending on January 9, 2022. The remaining schedule will be announced in December. All the matches will be played across three venues in the state of Goa.

In this season, there will be a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday doubleheaders. However, the regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Indian Super League 2021-22 opening weekend fixtures:

Date Time (IST) Match Nov 19 7:30 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Nov 20 7:30 PM Bengaluru vs NorthEast United Nov 21 7:30 PM East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Nov 22 7:30 PM Mumbai City vs FC Goa Nov 23 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

Club-by-club Indian Super League 2021-22 first phase fixtures: