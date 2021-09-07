Koeman wants to stay at Barcelona for 'many years'

The Dutch coach's current contract expires at the end of the season but the club are open to giving him an extension

Ronald Koeman says he hopes to stay on as Barcelona coach for many years to come.

Koeman's place at the helm of Barca looked uncertain during the close season as president Joan Laporta suggested they could replace him, but he has been trusted to guide the team into the current campaign.

The Dutch coach's current deal at Camp Nou expires next summer, but Goal reported last week that the club will offer him an extension if the team meet their targets for the season.

What has been said?

Koeman confirmed he would be happy to sign a new contract and is optimistic about the team's future with the likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati impressing.

"Yes, of course, I am open to renewal. I am very excited to continue as Barca coach for many years, despite the difficult moments at the club today," he told Sport.

"But I think that thanks to our decisions, coach and technical staff, Barca has young players with a huge immediate future and hopefully within three, four or five years I can continue to be their coach."

Koeman hopes to guide Barca through difficult time

The Catalan club have come through a difficult summer due to financial constraints.

They were forced to bid farewell to icon Lionel Messi last month because they could not afford to pay his wages and relied on Gerard PIque accepting a pay cut before they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Antoine Griezmann was also sent to Atletico Madrid on loan, the club he left to join Barca in 2019.

With the club still trying to cut expenses, the dark days may not be over just yet, but Koeman feels he has a responsibility to stay.

"I have always believed that I have a duty to help the club where I am, looking for ways to improve the team without compromising the good of the organisation," he said.

"Of course, what is happening at Barca in recent times is something very special. Everything has happened to me!"

