Koeman still wants 'second Dutchman' Depay at Barcelona

The Camp Nou side failed to get a deal for the Lyon star over the line before the transfer window closed but are likely to return for him

Ronald Koeman has not given up hope of bringing Memphis Depay to and has confirmed he also wanted to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window.

Barca tried to lure star Depay to Camp Nou, but were unable to get a deal over the line before the transfer period came to an end on Monday.

Lyon sporting director Juninho confirmed last week that the Netherlands international had reached an agreement to join the Catalan outfit, but the two sides could not reach an agreement over a fee.

The 26-year-old attacker, who is in the final year of his contract, said that "certain rules" prevented him from making the move and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says he expects Depay to try to reunite with former Netherlands boss Koeman when the window opens in January.

The attacker is confident more offers to come in the next transfer window, though he has not ruled out staying at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign.

Koeman, meanwhile, has suggested he is still eager to bring the ex- and winger to the Blaugrana at the next opportunity.

"Hopefully, we will have a second Dutchman in the squad," he told NOS when asked about interest in Depay.

"Giorginio Wijnaldum was on my list [too]."

While Barca missed out on Depay and Wijnaldum, they did manage to sign Dutch-born U.S. international full-back Sergino Dest from before the close of the transfer period.

And Koeman has dismissed claims that Barca are in danger of replicating Louis van Gaal's era in charge when as many as eight Dutch players were part of the senior squad.

"That was extreme. I don't think you can compare that with the current situation," he said when asked about comparisons to the Barca team of 1999.

"Now we have Frenkie de Jong. With Alfred Schreuder and myself on staff, we are two Dutchmen. But then there were eight or nine."

Barca, who have collected seven points from their first three games of the new campaign, will take on when they return to domestic duty next Saturday before turning their attention to the , in which they will host Hungarian side Ferencvaros on October 20.