Koeman quizzed on Barcelona stay for Dembele after Euro 2020 injury for France international

The 24-year-old winger is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal at Camp Nou and now finds himself stuck on the treatment table

Ronald Koeman is giving little away when it comes to Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona, with the French forward seeing exit talk resurface on the back of an unfortunate injury suffered at Euro 2020.

The World Cup winner has seen his European Championship campaign cut short by a knee problem picked up after stepping off the bench in a meeting with Hungary.

Dembele is now stuck on the treatment table, but is also approaching the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and continues to see a summer move mooted as Barca bring in attacking reinforcements such as Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

What has been said?

Blaugrana boss Koeman told reporters of the latest setback suffered by Dembele: "I can’t say much about it because it’s bad luck that he got injured."

He added when asked if the France international will form part of his plans next season: "In principle I count on everyone.

"We’re working on improving our squad and they are decisions that we have to take.

"We have to accept some things, look and analyse, but right now it’s the holidays and thinking about next season. There are some things you have to accept."

Further additions

Alongside Aguero and Depay, Barcelona have also put deals in place for Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal.

Further additions are being lined up, despite financial issues in Catalunya, with Koeman hoping to welcome more fresh faces into his ranks during the summer window.

He added when asked about recent business, with Dutch forward Depay the latest to arrive on a two-year contract: "He’s a very good signing, as are Kun and Eric Garcia.

"The rest, well, like all teams we’re working to reinforce the squad."

His own future

There was a time when it appeared unlikely that Koeman would be overseeing recruitment business in the latest window, with serious questions being asked of his ongoing presence.

He has, however, been freed to see out the final year of his contract and is now fully focused on getting Barca ready for the 2021-22 campaign.

Article continues below

The Dutchman said of the uncertainty surrounding his future: "It’s true it was a week, or 10 days, a bit uncomfortable for both sides, we had important meetings and the club, the president and I had a lot of excitement to take on next season, I hope with fans.

"There are things we’ve talked about and there is no problem."

Further reading