Klopp salutes 'outstanding' qualities of Liverpool's 61-goal Salah, Firmino & Mane trident

The Reds boss has hailed the attitude of a fearsome trio that have helped to keep his side in the hunt for Premier League title glory in 2018-19

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the “outstanding” qualities which have allowed Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to continue thriving for .

A fearsome attacking trio have starred once again for the Reds in 2018-19.

They helped to carry the club close to Champions League glory last season, and are back in the hunt for a European triumph this term.

A 61-goal return has also helped to keep Liverpool in contention for the Premier League title, as those at Anfield seek to bring a 29-year wait for domestic supremacy to a close.

They remain the go-to men for the Reds when inspiration is required, with all three having stepped up to lead by example at some stage.

Mane recently enjoyed a run which saw him break the deadlock in crucial fixtures on a regular basis, while Salah has returned to goalscoring form after enduring an uncharacteristic drought.

Firmino, meanwhile, remains a frontman with the ability to blend finishing prowess with boundless energy.

Klopp also considers his forwards to boast the attitude required to be talismanic figures, with their work rate impressing in a 2-0 victory over Cardiff despite others finding the target.

“I have to say, the three up front in such a difficult game, what they worked again, what they did - everybody worked of course like crazy - but in a game like this, the defensive attitude of our three up front, that was outstanding,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“And then on the other side, still having the creativity and the speed and the desire to be in these decisive moments up front and in their box.

“I really love that game, it was so difficult and the boys made it happen - super.”

Liverpool will be looking for more of the same when they return to Premier League action at home to Huddersfield on Friday.

The Reds may have been knocked off the top of the table by the time they take to the field at Anfield.

Defending champions , who sit just two points off the pace at present, are in derby action against arch-rivals United on Wednesday.

That contest represents the game in hand currently held by Pep Guardiola’s side over Liverpool, with the Blues still in a position where title destiny rests in their own hands.