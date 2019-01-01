Klopp said he might sign me if I score against Man City! – Barnes

The German boss has joked that the Clarets man could be in line for a big-money move if he can get a result against the reigning champions

Ashley Barnes has revealed that Jurgen Klopp sent him a well-wishing text message ahead of 's clash with on Sunday, with the boss joking that he might sign the striker if he can help swing the title race in the Reds' favour.

Liverpool currently sit two points ahead of their main title rivals at the top of the Premier League, but City still hold the advantage in terms of points they can achieve and will retake the summit if they can overcome the Clarets on Sunday.

Any kind of positive result for Burnley would hand the initiative back to Liverpool, however, and Barnes claims that Klopp has been in touch as the Merseyside outfit look to lift their first top-flight title in nearly three decades.

“I've had a few messages yesterday from Liverpool fans making a joke of it but it's all good,” the 29-year-old told the Burnley Express. “It would mean everything [to win against City].

“Klopp has even given me a sly text to say that if I score he might sign me for next season – so I might be on the move!

“But look, for something so silly, it would be a massive thing if I was to score and we were to win. All of us would probably go down in Liverpool history if we helped them out.”

Barnes has a fantastic record against top-level sides in the Premier League, with goals against , , and scored this term alone, while he has also found the net against City and Liverpool in seasons past.

“These are the games I relish,” the striker went on. “The ones I want to be playing in. As long as I train well and get selected I can't do any more. I love playing against big teams especially.

“Ten of my 31 goals in the Premier League have come against the big teams. It's a great stat for me personally. I thrive in any game, you just try to hit the back of the net. Lucky for me a lot of my goals have come against big teams.

“You just want to show what you're capable of and hopefully I have done that, shown how good I am.”