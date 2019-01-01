Klopp plays down Liverpool chief executive Moore’s ‘perch’ comments

The German tactician has remained diplomatic in light of the Reds CEO's interview suggesting the club was back at the top

manager Jurgen Klopp has played down Anfield chief executive Peter Moore’s recent comments.

Moore was interviewed by former Reds striker Michael Robinson at the World Football Summit in Madrid and stated that the club were “back on our perch” following their success last term.

His comment was in reference to Sir Alex Ferguson infamously saying he wanted to "knock Liverpool right off their perch" upon taking the job in 1986, at a time when the Merseyside giants were the most successful club in .

Klopp remained diplomatic when quizzed about Moore’s quip, however, suggesting he did not know the meaning of the term "perch."

“I'll try to Google it, but I am not sure I will find out what it means exactly,” Klopp said.

“What I heard is how it often is in life, without the context. We are all adults and we say things and sometimes people have to deal with things that I say and in this case people seem to think I have to deal with things Peter said.

“I'm not angry about him or whatever. I like Peter. So now if people come to me constantly and ask, 'Are you still on the perch or not?' I still won't understand what the word 'perch' means.”

Liverpool enjoyed a successful 2018-19 campaign, landing the Champions League trophy after being beaten finalists the season before, but failed to claim their first Premier League title, finishing a mere point behind Pep Guardiola’s domestic-treble-winning .

However, the Reds have gotten off to a fast start this term, winning every league game so far to go five points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, with City drawing with Hotspur and losing against .

The Reds’ Champions League title defence got off to a disappointing start, however, as they were beaten 2-0 by in , although back-to-back wins over and MK Dons have helped to ease the pain of that loss.

Liverpool visit newly-promoted on Saturday in the Premier League.