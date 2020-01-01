Klopp: None of us know what the final outcome will be as Liverpool wait on title coronation

The Reds boss has his side stood on the brink of a first top-flight triumph in 30 years, but English football has shut down during coronavirus fears

Jurgen Klopp admits “none of us know what the final outcome will be” as wait on their coronation as kings of the Premier League.

A first title triumph in 30 years is within touching distance for the Reds.

Having enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, the men from Anfield have opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

More teams

They had been counting down the days until a long-awaited success was rubber-stamped, but patience now has to be shown as English football shuts down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp has no problem with that, as health concerns take priority, but admits that he is no position to offer assurance to Liverpool fans when it comes to getting their hands on more major silverware.

The German tactician told Liverpool’s official website: “I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

Article continues below

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

“Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.”

As things stand Premier League action is set to resume on April 4, with Liverpool due in action a day later when they take in a trip to reigning champions .