Jurgen Klopp has explained the challenges Liverpool face in trying to keep pace with Manchester City's unlimited spending power.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an engaging press conference ahead of the sides' meeting at Anfield on Sunday, the Reds boss said it was impossible for his team to compete with the reigning champions, who added the brilliant Erling Haaland to the squad which won the Premier League title for the fourth time in five seasons back in May.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked how Liverpool could keep up with City, Klopp said: "You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it, nobody will like it [but] you've asked the question and you know the answer.

"What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. Not possible. It is just clear and again you know the answer. There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine. But they can do what they want.

"I heard now that at Newcastle somebody [sporting director Dan Ashworth] said 'there is no ceiling for this club'. Yes! He is right. He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but some other clubs have ceilings!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have continuously pushed City in recent seasons, winning the Premier League in 2020 and finishing just a point behind Pep Guardiola's side in both 2019 and 2022. But they have started this season poorly, with Klopp already ruling them out of the title race after a run of just two wins from eight league games.

DID YOU KNOW? City have only won two of their last 35 games at Anfield in all competitions, and have not tasted victory in front of fans since 2003, when Nicolas Anelka scored their winning goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND CITY? After doing battle at Anfield, Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, while City are not in action until next Saturday when they welcome Brighton to the Etihad.