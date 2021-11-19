‘It's over when it's over’ – Klopp tired of Liverpool future debate and Gerrard succession talk

Jurgen Klopp is tired of the constant questions regarding his future at Liverpool and whether club legend Steven Gerrard could one day replace him in the Anfield dugout.

The German claims to be treated differently to every other manager in world football with the seemingly endless debate regarding his plans for the future, with his contract due to expire in 2024.

Speculation has intensified over recent days following the return of Gerrard to Premier League life as the new manager at Aston Villa.

What has been said?

Gerrard has been speaking of a desire to keep focus on events at Villa, and Klopp is taking a similar approach when it comes his position on Merseyside.

"Wow!” he said when quizzed again on his future and the line of succession at Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ home date with Arsenal on Saturday.

“I thought Stevie said some nice things, smart things, made sure it was about Villa and Gerrard.

“I don't have to think about [my future], thank God. We are in the middle of the season. No other managers gets asked so often about two or three years away.”

Klopp added: “It's over when it's over, but it's far away from being over, so let's focus on that.”

Any other business?

With his full attention on the present, Klopp is hoping to deliver three important points against Arsenal.

He will however be without a number of senior stars. Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and James Milner are all missing, with Klopp saying: “Curtis we take it day by day.

“Harvey [Elliott] is doing really well but there is some time between now and when he can start again. Joe Gomez is doing well, Bobby [Firmino] doing well, needs time.”

The Reds boss went on to say of Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane, who have all been nursing knocks: “So, Hendo and Robbo not trained with team yet, recovery, rehab stuff. Pretty close, a late decision.

“Sadio is good. Fabinho came back late [from Brazil] and did a recovery session. I hope he can train today, that's the plan.”

