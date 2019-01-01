Klopp jokes Liverpool could have used Minamino at Club World Cup

The Salzburg forward underwent a medical ahead of his move to the Reds on Wednesday while the first-team squad were in Qatar beating Monterrey

Jurgen Klopp suggested the arrival of Takumi Minamino at is imminent and admitted he would have liked him in the squad for the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey.

Minamino underwent a medical with the Reds on Wednesday ahead of a January move from Salzburg.

Klopp was forced to send Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on as the Premier League leaders searched for a winner against the Concacaf holders, who were level at 1-1 in Doha heading into injury time.

Firmino turned home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 91st minute to seal a 2-1 victory and set up a meeting with Flamengo in the final, but the Liverpool boss conceded having Minamino on a bench that included two goalkeepers would have been a big boost.

However, the German was unwilling to say more with the transfer yet to be confirmed.

"I cannot speak about it, sorry. You are too early!" Klopp said.

He added with a smile: "If he would come – it would have been good if we could bring him on. But he's not yet our player so we have to wait for that, sorry."



Liverpool fielded a team of Under-23 players for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against on Tuesday due to their Club World Cup commitments and lost 5-0.

Ahead of a congested festive period Klopp was delighted to have avoided an additional 30 minutes against Monterrey.

"I was actually afraid of the extra time to be honest, so I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal," Klopp said, who deployed Jordan Henderson at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk absent due to illness.

"We had to do a few changes because we had no other options, but we wanted to do some other changes. It means we left Trent out, we left Bobby out and Sadio out, and that gives you then the opportunity when the game is not decided to make the decision.

"That Bobby scored the goal is just wonderful. He came on and was immediately in the game, a really good situation, pass from Mo, maybe not clear enough but he helped us a lot, Sadio with his power and stuff, Trent [supplied] immediate, dangerous crosses, so it helped.

"Staying on track is part of our game. You for sure cannot plan a goal like this, you only think it's not impossible. It was really a super, super goal."