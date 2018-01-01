Klopp hopeful of quick Oxlade-Chamberlain recovery after training return

The England midfielder did some light running this week and could play before the end of the 2018-19 campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic of welcoming Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back from injury before the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has not played since undergoing surgery on damaged knee ligaments suffered against Roma in April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was expected to miss all of the 2018-19 campaign as a result, but he returned to light training on Christmas Eve.

And having shown no reaction, Klopp says some competitive outings this term is not beyond the realms of possibility.

“Best news. He started going on pitch and from first step it looked completely normal.

"Sometimes you see players come back and be limping, but from first step Ox looked like Ox. No reaction, which was even nicer.

“No pressure on him, but it looks like he could be back in normal training in February, late Feb or March and that means he could maybe feature this year.

“Its nice to have him around with a smile on his face. We are obviously really happy with his improvement.”