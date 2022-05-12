Klopp: Good chance Fabinho returns this season

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there is a "good chance" that Fabinho will return to action for Liverpool before the end of the season.

Fabinho limped off in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa on May 10, which saw them keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds have confirmed that the Brazilian is suffering from a muscle issue that will keep him out of their FA Cup final date with Chelsea this weekend, and it had been previously suggested that he may not feature again in 2021-22.

What has Klopp said about Fabinho?

Brazil national team physio Fabio Mahseredjian gave a positive update on Fabinho the day after the Villa game as he expressed his optimism that the player would return to full fitness before Liverpool's Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid on May 28.

Klopp has echoed Mahseredijian's sentiments, but has not confirmed whether the midfielder will be back in time to aid Liverpool in their final two Premier League outings against Southampton and Wolves.

"There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final. We have to [cope] because we can cope," the German has told reporters.

"Having him or not having him is a difference, but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens. It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t].

"We have a few players. [Jordan] Hendo [Henderson] came on [against Villa] and played incredible, he has played super games this season at No 6 so that is not a problem."

How important has Fabinho been to Liverpool this season?

Fabinho has played a key role in Liverpool's pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple this term, with one of his best showings coming in their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 47 games across all competitions in total, scoring eight goals, including five in the Premier League.

Liverpool will already be hampered by the loss of Fabinho when they return to Wembley on Saturday, but supporters will hope he can still come back to aid their final two bids for silverware.

