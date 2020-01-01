Klopp confirms Naby Keita will miss Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur

The midfielder is still nursing a muscle injury and won’t be making an appearance against the North London club

manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that midfielder Naby Keita will not feature in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Hotspur.

The Guinea international’s absence was confirmed on Friday at the German tactician’s pre-match press-conference before encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Klopp also ruled the African’s teammate James Milner out of the game against Jose Mourinho’s men.

The pair are likely to miss January 19’s fixture with at Anfield.

“James and Naby are not available. Both are muscle injuries, different and for different people, so we see how quick they will be,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“We really don’t have to put a timeframe on it because we don’t know it exactly. We will see, we are open and whenever they want to join us again, they can – or when the medical department gives the green light.

“For sure, not for this weekend, not for next week [against Man United), but then we will see.”

Liverpool are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the league this season to 21 matches by avoiding defeat against Mourinho’s troops.