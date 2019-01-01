Klopp applauds 'role model' Salah as Liverpool star makes Time magazine cover

The Reds boss believes the recognition an Egyptian frontman is getting from across the globe is an "important statement for the world"

manager Jurgen Klopp has applauded Mohamed Salah as a "role model" after being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world for 2019.

Egypt international Salah is on the cover of the magazine's edition for May and spoke of the need for women to be treated better in modern cultures in the accompanying interview.

Salah also has a reputation as a humanitarian and champion for charity, particularly in his homeland.

And Klopp commended him for spreading a message of peace in fractious times across the globe.

"He's a role model in so many different things," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash with .

"It's really, really nice to have him, and Sadio [Mane] as well.

"Both are Muslims and live that, in a world where these things are very often discussed in a dangerous manner, where people think 'they are all like this' or 'they are all like that'.

"We know that's not true, but it is nice to have somebody around full of joy, full of love and to do what he is doing around his religion.

"He [Salah] is in the middle of the dressing room, he's sensationally good with all the boys and he is very influential for us.

"And if somebody thinks he is influential for the rest of the world as well, then good, show it. I don't know exactly when the meeting [with Time] will be, next week or so.

"He will go there, because it's an important statement for the world."

Article continues below

Salah has been earning plenty of praise again for his on-field performances of late, with an uncharacteristic dip having been overcome.

A man who netted 44 times across all competitions in 2017-18 has added another 23 efforts to his tally this term, with three of those efforts coming in his last four appearances.

His contribution has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table and through to the semi-finals of the , where they will face giants .