Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin head coach until end of the season after Covic dismissal

Jurgen Klinsmann has been named 's new manager on a contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, after Ante Covic was relieved of his managerial duties on Wednesday.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz announced the decision to part ways with Covic this morning, stating: "It was an extremely difficult decision for us, because Ante has been part of Hertha BSC for more than 20 years. He has conducted himself with a lot of passion, expertise and meticulousness ever since he took over as head coach of the first team in the summer.

"We regret that it has come to this, but ultimately, in terms of development and recent results, we felt there was a need for action. I would like to thank Ante for his commitment and in time we will talk to him about alternative ways for him to be involved with Hertha BSC."

Klinsmann, 55, was appointed to Hertha's supervisory board three weeks ago and has now been charged with the task of turning around fortunes at The Olympiastadion.

More to follow.