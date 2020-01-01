Kimmich admits Bayern were 'lucky' in Champions League win over Lokomotiv

The midfielder scored a superb winning goal against the Russian outfit in a match that pushed the defending champions to the limit

Joshua Kimmich said holders were "lucky" to come away with a win after he scored decisively in a 2-1 victory over .

Kimmich struck in the 79th minute to clinch a record-extending 13th consecutive Champions League victory for the and European champions, but the Bayern star admitted they did not have it all their own way at RZD Arena.

Lokomotiv spurned a chance to take the lead before Leon Goretzka opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and the hosts did find the net through Anton Miranchuk on Tuesday.

The equaliser set up a tense finish in Moscow and Kimmich's quality shone through as he lashed home the winner from 20 yards, before praising his opponents in his post-match comments.

"I thought Lokomotiv had a great game," Kimmich, who has either scored (two) or assisted (five) seven of Bayern's last 15 goals in the Champions League, told reporters.

"They were good in transition, attacking with some fast players. It was not easy in the second half but in the end we were lucky to come out with the win.

"[It was] a really hard-fought victory. We didn't play badly, but we should have finished it off earlier.

"We scored quite early on, almost from nothing, but didn't really have a clear chance to get the second, especially after the break. They had some dangerous counters, but in the end we are happy to win despite not being at our best."

Bayern's opening goal came courtesy of a neat piece of play in which Corentin Tolisso played a chipped pass to Benjamin Pavard, whose volleyed cross was steered into the net by Goretzka.

Head coach Hansi Flick praised Bayern's application of an approach they had prepared on the training ground.

"It's one way that we try to break down teams that sit deep and defend," Flick said of his side's first goal.

"It worked well once or twice and came off sensationally for the goal.

"It was a hard-fought win, gritty if you like. Moscow did well, they defended very deep and worked with the long balls, which hurt us one or two times.

"But overall, I think we can say the 2-1 win was deserved, even if it wasn’t as clear as we'd hoped for."

Bayern remain unbeaten in their last 14 away European games – in European Cup/Champions League history only (16) have gone longer without defeat on the road.