‘Kick him in training!’ – Giggs wants Pogba treated like Ronaldo as Man Utd exit talk rages

The Red Devils legend believes tough treatment will bring the World Cup winner in line as his Old Trafford future remains unclear

Paul Pogba continues to see his future at called into question, and Ryan Giggs believes he knows how to bring the Frenchman back in line - kick him in training.

Speculation regarding the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future has raged throughout the summer, with the Frenchman conceding at one stage that it may be time for a “new challenge”.

He is, however, still on United’s books ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and Giggs admits some rough treatment, similar to that once dished out to Cristiano Ronaldo, would have been the approach taken with a divisive figure in his day.

The Red Devils legend said in the Evening Standard: “Kick him in training. But that doesn't happen anymore.

“You are starting to lose that. Now I'm not saying you kick everyone. But that was how Ronaldo got better.

“Scholesy would kick him if he took too many touches. And suddenly it clicked that you can't keep dribbling or else I'm going to get kicked.

“I saw an interview with [Vincent] Kompany at the end of the season. And he's a bit old school.

“He was asked about the week ahead of last game at and he said 'sometimes I have to give a player a kick!' And I was thinking City might miss that this year.”

Pressed further on Pogba and how long he could stick around at Old Trafford, amid ongoing links to Spanish giants , Giggs added: “I think the fans are split.

“Some fans say 'let him go', some fans recognise the quality he has got and that if he does go there will be a big void.

“If you get rid of all the players and you haven't got quality to replace them then that is difficult as well. So it is a tough job for Ole that balancing act.

“Cristiano Ronaldo said he wanted to go and then did an extra year. Whether that is going to happen or not I don't know.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he expects Pogba to stay put, and Giggs hopes the man calling the shots at United will be given time to get everybody pulling in the same direction, allowing foundations to be laid for future success.

The Welshman said: “[Jurgen] Klopp wasn't brilliant overnight, but I think what you've seen from Klopp is improvement every year.

“It was a gradual improvement and I think as a United fan that's what you want to see. Not saying we're going to win the league this year, but if you start seeing improvements and a shift of culture with players you want to go and watch.

“We all want Ole to be successful, but even if he isn't, I think he will leave the club in a better state than when he took over, which in itself is a job.

“In two or three years' time some of these players are going to be top, top players. They are already good players, but in a few years they will be top players.

“Whether Ole is going to be successful in that time I don't know, but introducing players like [Mason] Greenwood and [Tahith] Chong will stand the club in good stead.”